Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Declines Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index




30.01.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, the European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results for January.

The economic confidence index is seen unchanged at 107.8 in January.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the pound, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was worth 1.0697 against the greenback, 122.65 against the yen, 1.0681 against the franc and 0.8537 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06432 1,06957 -0,0052 -0,49% 30.01./14:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06432 -0,49%  14:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283162 QV ultimate (unlimited) 14:21
33 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 11:05
  Löschung 27.01.17
66286 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 27.01.17
2377 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 24.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...