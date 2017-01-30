Euro Declines Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, the European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results for January.



The economic confidence index is seen unchanged at 107.8 in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the pound, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0697 against the greenback, 122.65 against the yen, 1.0681 against the franc and 0.8537 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

