Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data




04.01.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area flash inflation data for December.

Inflation is expected to rise to 1 percent from 0.6 percent in November.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against the other major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was worth 1.0441 against the greenback, 122.83 against the yen, 0.8501 against the pound and 1.0707 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,04332 1,04092 0,0024 +0,23% 04.01./13:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,04332 +0,23%  13:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282572 QV ultimate (unlimited) 07:45
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
66279 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 31.12.16
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
2368 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...