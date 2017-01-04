Euro Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area flash inflation data for December.



Inflation is expected to rise to 1 percent from 0.6 percent in November.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against the other major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0441 against the greenback, 122.83 against the yen, 0.8501 against the pound and 1.0707 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.

