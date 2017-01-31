Euro Climbs Ahead Of German Jobless Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:55 am ET Tuesday, Germany's Federal Labor Agency publishes unemployment data for January.



The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6 percent.

Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0710 against the greenback, 121.94 against the yen, 1.0654 against the Swiss franc and 0.8568 versus the pound as of 3:50 am ET.

