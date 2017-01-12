Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Climbs Ahead Of ECB Minutes




12.01.17 13:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the ECB publishes the account of monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 7 and 8. At the meeting, the bank had decided to extend the bond purchases till the end of next year, which was longer-than-expected, but its pace will ease after March.


Ahead of the release, the euro advanced against its major rivals.


The euro was worth 1.0669 against the greenback, 121.74 against the yen, 0.8680 against the pound and 1.0739 against the Swiss franc as of 7:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06499 1,05838 0,0066 +0,62% 12.01./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06499 +0,62%  14:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282689 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:27
2372 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 11:33
66284 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 09:17
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...