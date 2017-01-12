Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Climbs Ahead Of ECB Minutes
12.01.17 13:40
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the ECB publishes the account of monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 7 and 8. At the meeting, the bank had decided to extend the bond purchases till the end of next year, which was longer-than-expected, but its pace will ease after March.
Ahead of the release, the euro advanced against its major rivals.
The euro was worth 1.0669 against the greenback, 121.74 against the yen, 0.8680 against the pound and 1.0739 against the Swiss franc as of 7:25 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06499
|1,05838
|0,0066
|+0,62%
|12.01./14:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06499
|+0,62%
|14:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|282689
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|12:27
|2372
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|11:33
|66284
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|09:17
|2028
|jetzt € shorten II
|01.01.17
|10
|US Präsident Trump
|22.12.16