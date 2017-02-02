Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Changed Little After Eurozone PPI
02.02.17 11:21
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat issued euro area producer prices for December.
After the data, the euro little changed against its counterparts.
As of 5:04 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8521 against the pound, 1.0816 against the U.S. dollar, 121.53 against the yen and 1.0686 against the Swiss franc.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07588
|1,07664
|-0,0008
|-0,07%
|02.02./23:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07588
|-0,07%
|23:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|283293
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|22:23
|2389
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|22:00
|127
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|19:29
|66287
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|01.02.17
|Löschung
|27.01.17