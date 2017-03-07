Euro Advances Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German Factory Orders

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis releases Germany's factory orders figures for January.



Orders are forecast to grow 5.5 percent on month in January, faster than the 5.2 percent rise in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, Swiss franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback.

The euro was worth 1.0584 against the greenback, 120.64 against the yen, 1.0712 against the Swiss franc and 0.8658 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM