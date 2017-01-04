Euro Advances As Eurozone Business Activity Improves To 5-1/2-year High

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major counterparts in the European morning session on Wednesday, after data showed that the euro area private sector activity expanded in December to its fastest rate since May 2011.

Final data from IHS Markit showed that the composite output index rose to 54.4 in December from 53.9 in November, signaling faster rate of expansion than the earlier flash estimate.



Initially, the score was seen unchanged at 53.9.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.7 from 53.8 a month ago. The flash score was 53.1.

Economic expansions were signaled across the 'big-four' nations. The fastest growth was seen in Spain, followed closely by Germany.

The pace of increase in France accelerated to a one-and-a-half year record.

Germany's final composite PMI rose to 55.2 from 55.0 in November. The flash reading was 54.8.

On the other hand, final services PMI dropped to 54.3 from 55.1 in November. Nonetheless, the score was above the flash 53.8.

In other economic news, flash data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in December.

Inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November. Inflation was expected to rise to 1 percent.

European markets are trading mixed, with decline in retailers offsetting gains in banking shares.

Across the Atlantic, the minutes of the Fed's Dec meeting will be published later in the day, with traders awaiting more details regarding the projections for rate hikes in 2017.

The ADP private sector payrolls data and ISM Services PMI are due on Thursday, followed by key non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the yen. Against the pound, the euro fell.

The euro reversed from an early low of 1.0390 against the greenback, edging higher to 1.0445. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.06 mark.

The euro advanced to 1.0709 against the Swiss franc, compared to 1.0689 hit late New York Tuesday. If the euro-franc pair extends rise, 1.09 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Bouncing off from an early low of 0.8479 against the pound, the euro ticked up to 0.8513. The next possible resistance for the euro-pound pair is seen around the 0.86 region.

Survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that British construction activity expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in December, driven by an accelerated upturn in new work.

The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.2 in December from 52.8 in November.

The 19-nation currency remained firm against the yen with the pair trading at 122.80. The pair was valued at 122.51 when it ended Tuesday's deals. Further uptrend may take the euro to a resistance around the 125.00 area.

The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japan manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.

That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

