Euro Advances Against Most Majors

15.03.17 07:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against most major rivals in pre-European deals on Wednesday.


The euro edged up to 1.0621 against the greenback, from a low of 1.0603 hit at 5:00 pm ET.


The euro advanced to 121.99 against the yen and 1.0716 against Swiss franc, from its early 5-day lows of 121.64 and 1.0710, respectively.


The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.10 against the greenback, 123.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the franc.


