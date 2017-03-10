Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Advances Against Majors




10.03.17 10:21
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its key counterparts in the early European session on Friday.


The euro that closed yesterday's trading at 1.0706 against the franc and 1.4288 against the loonie advanced to 1.0745 and a session's high of 1.4335, respectively.


The euro spiked up to a 4-day high of 1.0618 against the greenback, 1-1/2-month high of 122.56 against the yen and near a 2-month high of 0.8731 against the pound, from yesterday's closing values of 1.0576, 121.56 and 0.8696, respectively.


The single currency firmed to a 4-month high of 1.5378 against the kiwi and a 5-week high of 1.4123 against the aussie, compared to Thursday's closing values of 1.5334 and 1.4092, respectively.


If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 1.09 against the franc, 1.09 against the greenback, 125.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound, 1.44 against the aussie, 1.46 against the loonie and 1.55 against the kiwi.


