EuroCan Recalls Barnsdale Farms Pig Ears Citing Salmonella Health Risk

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EuroCan Manufacturing announced the recall of Lot Number 84 consisting of its individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags of Barnsdale Farms, HoundsTooth and Mac's Choice Pig Ears as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.





The company noted that the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product and no illnesses of any kind have been reported to date.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands, include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

EuroCan has suspended distribution of the product while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

