Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hermes":
Euler Hermes Rating zieht Rating der Scholz Gruppe zurück
29.05.19 16:28
news aktuell
Hamburg (ots) - Mit Wirkung vom 28. Mai 2019 hat die Scholz Gruppe
den Ratingauftrag vor dem Hintergrund einer veränderten
Finanzierungsstrategie des Unternehmens fristgerecht beendet. Euler
Hermes Rating zieht daher das Rating der Scholz Gruppe zu diesem
Stichtag zurück.
Euler Hermes Rating hatte der Scholz Gruppe im August 2011
erstmals ein Rating erteilt und die Unternehmensentwicklung in den
vergangenen Jahren fortlaufend mit unabhängigen Bewertungen des
Kreditrisikos begleitet. Im September 2018 erfolgte die letzte
Ratinganpassung, bei der das Rating der Scholz Gruppe auf B- mit
positivem Ausblick angehoben wurde.
Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,
Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit
regionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit
zu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und
Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 hat sie mit
durchschnittlich 3.485 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,4 Mio. Tonnen
umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 2,2 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating
Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.
Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des
Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,
der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein
Unternehmen der Allianz SE.
© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.
CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A
SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR
ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM
OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S
PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information con-tained herein is provided "AS IS"
without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so
that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of
sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable
including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.
However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance
independently verify or validate information received in the rating
process or in preparing the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representa-tives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
den Ratingauftrag vor dem Hintergrund einer veränderten
Finanzierungsstrategie des Unternehmens fristgerecht beendet. Euler
Hermes Rating zieht daher das Rating der Scholz Gruppe zu diesem
Stichtag zurück.
Euler Hermes Rating hatte der Scholz Gruppe im August 2011
erstmals ein Rating erteilt und die Unternehmensentwicklung in den
vergangenen Jahren fortlaufend mit unabhängigen Bewertungen des
Kreditrisikos begleitet. Im September 2018 erfolgte die letzte
Ratinganpassung, bei der das Rating der Scholz Gruppe auf B- mit
positivem Ausblick angehoben wurde.
Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,
Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit
regionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit
zu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und
Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 hat sie mit
durchschnittlich 3.485 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,4 Mio. Tonnen
umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 2,2 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating
Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.
Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des
Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,
der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein
Unternehmen der Allianz SE.
© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.
CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A
SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR
ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM
OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S
PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information con-tained herein is provided "AS IS"
without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so
that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of
sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable
including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.
However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance
independently verify or validate information received in the rating
process or in preparing the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representa-tives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Finanztrends Video zu Hermes
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|656,89 $
|673,80 $
|-16,91 $
|-2,51%
|29.05./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000052292
|886670
|708,75 $
|519,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|596,20 €
|-1,91%
|19:34
|Hamburg
|605,60 €
|0,00%
|28.05.19
|Düsseldorf
|600,20 €
|-0,69%
|13:15
|München
|601,40 €
|-1,12%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|595,00 €
|-1,65%
|15:40
|Berlin
|595,40 €
|-1,78%
|18:42
|Stuttgart
|594,40 €
|-2,20%
|16:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|656,89 $
|-2,51%
|18:51
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Hermes KZ 200,00 EUR
|07.11.18
|Auswärts dank Rückkauf bei k.
|04.06.14