Euler Hermes Rating zieht Rating der Scholz Gruppe zurück

Hamburg (ots) - Mit Wirkung vom 28. Mai 2019 hat die Scholz Gruppeden Ratingauftrag vor dem Hintergrund einer verändertenFinanzierungsstrategie des Unternehmens fristgerecht beendet. EulerHermes Rating zieht daher das Rating der Scholz Gruppe zu diesemStichtag zurück.Euler Hermes Rating hatte der Scholz Gruppe im August 2011erstmals ein Rating erteilt und die Unternehmensentwicklung in denvergangenen Jahren fortlaufend mit unabhängigen Bewertungen desKreditrisikos begleitet. Im September 2018 erfolgte die letzteRatinganpassung, bei der das Rating der Scholz Gruppe auf B- mitpositivem Ausblick angehoben wurde.Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mitregionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweitzu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- undNichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 hat sie mitdurchschnittlich 3.485 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,4 Mio. Tonnenumgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 2,2 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante RatingMethode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 alsunabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und AllianzGruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 desEuropäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit AssessmentInstitution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und einUnternehmen der Allianz SE.© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. EHRG assumes no liabilityof any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any ratingin any jurisdiction whatsoever.Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-640Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell