Erweiterte Funktionen
Euler Hermes Rating veröffentlicht Methodik für Ratings von Projekten im Bereich der Erneuerbaren Energien
03.04.18 11:00
news aktuell
Hamburg (ots) - Die Projektrating-Methodik (EE) ist eine
Spezifizierung der Methodik Projektrating (allgemein) und ersetzt die
Projektrating-Methodik aus dem September 2014. Die überarbeitete
Methodik verfolgt das Ziel, eine verbesserte Transparenz der
Vorgehensweise von Euler Hermes Rating bei der Erstellung von
Projektratings im Bereich der Erneuerbaren Energien zu schaffen. Mit
der überarbeiteten Methodik sind keine Veränderungen der
Ratingkriterien, Gewichtungen oder Bewertungsmaßstäbe verbunden,
sodass die Anwendung dieser Methodik nicht zu einer Veränderung von
Ratingnotationen, die bisher auf der Projektrating-Methodik aus dem
September 2014 aufbauen, führen wird.
Wesentliche Elemente:
Die Analysebereiche werden nach Projekt- und Finanzrisiko
unterschieden.
Die Gewichtung der beiden Risikoprofile erfolgt über die
EHR-Ratingmatrix, die als Kernelement der Projektrating-Methodik (EE)
veröffentlicht wird.
Über Modifizierungen werden weitere ratingrelevante Einflüsse aus
operationellen Risiken sowie dem öffentlichen Sektor berücksichtigt.
Als Bestandteil eines fortlaufenden und offenen Dialogs mit
Emittenten, Investoren sowie weiteren interessierten Parteien bat
Euler Hermes Rating am 18. Januar 2018, die Methodik unter
Berücksichtigung der Anforderungen institutioneller Investoren zu
kommentieren. Der Ratingagentur wurden im Rahmen des Request for
Comments keine Kommentare kommuniziert, die gegen eine
Veröffentlichung und Anwendung der Methodik sprechen.
Die vollständige Projektrating-Methodik ist unter
www.ehrg.de/ueber-uns/unsere-methoden verfügbar.
Über Euler Hermes Rating
Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten
und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes
(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.
Die Moody's Gruppe hält eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an Euler Hermes
Rating.
© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMIT-MENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.
CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A
SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR
ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSE-QUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY
FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT
EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without
warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient
quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,
when ap-propriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is
not an auditor and cannot in every instance inde-pendently verify or
validate information received in the rating process or in preparing
the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in ad-vance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Kontakt:
Torsten Schellscheidt, Senior Analyst
Matthias Peetz, Senior Analyst
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
E-Mail: info@eulerhermes-rating.com
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Spezifizierung der Methodik Projektrating (allgemein) und ersetzt die
Projektrating-Methodik aus dem September 2014. Die überarbeitete
Methodik verfolgt das Ziel, eine verbesserte Transparenz der
Vorgehensweise von Euler Hermes Rating bei der Erstellung von
Projektratings im Bereich der Erneuerbaren Energien zu schaffen. Mit
der überarbeiteten Methodik sind keine Veränderungen der
Ratingkriterien, Gewichtungen oder Bewertungsmaßstäbe verbunden,
sodass die Anwendung dieser Methodik nicht zu einer Veränderung von
Ratingnotationen, die bisher auf der Projektrating-Methodik aus dem
September 2014 aufbauen, führen wird.
Wesentliche Elemente:
Die Analysebereiche werden nach Projekt- und Finanzrisiko
unterschieden.
Die Gewichtung der beiden Risikoprofile erfolgt über die
EHR-Ratingmatrix, die als Kernelement der Projektrating-Methodik (EE)
veröffentlicht wird.
Über Modifizierungen werden weitere ratingrelevante Einflüsse aus
operationellen Risiken sowie dem öffentlichen Sektor berücksichtigt.
Als Bestandteil eines fortlaufenden und offenen Dialogs mit
Emittenten, Investoren sowie weiteren interessierten Parteien bat
Euler Hermes Rating am 18. Januar 2018, die Methodik unter
Berücksichtigung der Anforderungen institutioneller Investoren zu
kommentieren. Der Ratingagentur wurden im Rahmen des Request for
Comments keine Kommentare kommuniziert, die gegen eine
Veröffentlichung und Anwendung der Methodik sprechen.
Die vollständige Projektrating-Methodik ist unter
www.ehrg.de/ueber-uns/unsere-methoden verfügbar.
Über Euler Hermes Rating
Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten
und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes
(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.
Die Moody's Gruppe hält eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an Euler Hermes
Rating.
© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMIT-MENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.
CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A
SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR
ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSE-QUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY
FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT
EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without
warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient
quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,
when ap-propriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is
not an auditor and cannot in every instance inde-pendently verify or
validate information received in the rating process or in preparing
the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in ad-vance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Kontakt:
Torsten Schellscheidt, Senior Analyst
Matthias Peetz, Senior Analyst
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
E-Mail: info@eulerhermes-rating.com
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,00 €
|121,80 €
|0,20 €
|+0,16%
|03.04./10:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0004254035
|930082
|122,60 €
|86,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|122,00 €
|+0,16%
|10:34
|München
|121,80 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|121,80 €
|0,00%
|15:10
|Berlin
|121,60 €
|0,00%
|08:14
|Frankfurt
|121,60 €
|-0,16%
|08:18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.