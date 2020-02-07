Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emittentenrating der SeniVita Social Estate AG durch erhöhte Refinanzierungsrisiken auf CC

Finanztrends Video zu Hermes



Hamburg (ots) - Nach Ansicht der Ratingagentur haben sich die Risiken für dieRefinanzierung erhöht, so dass diese von einer Abschwächung des Finanzrisikosausgeht. Daher nimmt Euler Hermes Rating eine Herabstufung des Emittentenratingsauf CC vor. Zugleich senkt hierdurch Euler Hermes Rating das Emissionsrating derEUR 50 Mio. 6,5 % Wandelanleihe 2015/2020 (ISIN DE000A13SHL2, WKN A13SHL) derSeniVita Social Estate AG auf CCC-. Daneben stuft die Ratingagentur durchgestiegene Wertberichtigungsrisiken auch das Emittentenrating der SeniVitaSozial gGmbH der Unternehmensgruppe auf CCC mit watch negativem Ausblick herab.Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäischeRatingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäßVerordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Ratesals Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External CreditAssessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, derweltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen derAllianz SE.© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.All rights reserved.CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURECREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVEFUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKESECURITIES. Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.comStadthausbrücke 520355 HamburgTel.: 040 60 77 81 200Fax: 040 60 77 81 249www.eulerhermes-rating.comWeiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/56312/4514580OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbHOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell