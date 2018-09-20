Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für physible Anleihe 18/23

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hermes":

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Anleihe 18/23 derphysible GmbH mit einem Emissionsvolumen von EUR 30 Mio. und einerLaufzeit bis längstens 2023 mit BBB. Maßgebend für das Anleiheratingsind aus Sicht der Ratingagentur die Bonität der MuttergesellschaftKGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie dieauf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete überdurchschnittlicheRückführungsquote. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwarten dieAnalysten eine stabile Entwicklung des Emissionsratings.Den Ausgangspunkt für das Anleiherating der physible GmbH bildetdas von Euler Hermes Rating erteilte BBB- Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co.KG. Die physible GmbH ist Teil der KGAL Gruppe. Für die physibleAnleihe 18/23 hat die KGAL GmbH & Co. KG eine Garantie übernommen.Die Gläubigerschutzrechte bewertet die Ratingagentur aufgrund derdurch die Anleihebedingungen zugesicherten Gleichrangigkeit derAnleihe gegenüber allen zukünftigen Verbindlichkeiten der physibleGmbH, der Begrenzung von Ausschüttungen, des Rechts zuraußerordentlichen Kündigung aus wichtigen Gründen sowie umfangreicherTransparenzverpflichtungen als angemessen.Die erwartete Rückführungsquote erreichte in Szenariorechnungeneinen aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating vergleichsweise hohen Wertvon über 70 %. Aufgrund der bestehenden Garantie wurden für dieBerechnungen der Rückführungsquote die Vermögens- undSchuldenstruktur der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG zugrunde gelegt. Gegenüberdem Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG verbessert sich das Anleiheratingnach Angaben der Ratingagentur um eine Notationsstufe auf BBB.Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft derKGAL GmbH & Co. KG. Sie bietet über eine digitale Plattformsachwertbasierte Anlageprodukte für Privatanleger an. Die physibleEnterprise I 18/23 Anleihe ist die erste Emission der physible GmbH.Ihre Erlöse sollen in den drei Assetbereichen der KGAL Gruppe(Immobilien, Erneuerbare Energien, Flugzeuge) angelegt werden.Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanagermit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- undProvisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. DerSchwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigenRealkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den AssetklassenImmobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppewurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald beiMünchen.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 alsunabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und AllianzGruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittentenund Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit AssessmentInstitution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht dieRatingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.MethodikDieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen MethodeEmissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die untereulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. 