Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität derScholz Gruppe nach der Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental GroupLimited, Hongkong sowie der Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mitCCC. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur einepositive Entwicklung der operativen Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur.Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher positiv.Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das ausSicht von Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindungmit einem erhöhten bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppebefindet sich nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund derRestrukturierung und des Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einerUmbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich des Marktrisikos wirken sich nachAuffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke Zyklik und hoheWettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche negativ auf dasRating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht dieRatingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarktals Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet EulerHermes Rating das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- undRecyclingkompetenz. Chancen für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehenaus Sicht der Analysten durch die Wiederherstellung der operativenErtragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der operativen Strukturen undProzesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der Chiho EnvironmentalGroup Ltd (CEG).Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund desForderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuenGesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017aufgrund weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positivesEigenkapitalniveau erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraftverbesserte sich nach Meinung der Analysten aufgrund vonfortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis derMonatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitereSteigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mitregionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweitzu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- undNichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2016 hat sie mitdurchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1 Mio. Tonnenumgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit AssessmentInstitution (ECAI) durch die EBA anerkannt.Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unterwww.eulerhermes-rating.com© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. 