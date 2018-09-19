Euler Hermes Rating bewertet KGAL Gruppe mit BBB

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hermes":

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating hat erstmals die Bonität derKGAL GmbH & Co. KG bewertet und ein BBB- Rating erteilt. Die führendeMarktposition als Investment- und Assetmanager für Sachwertanlagensowie die stabile Erlösbasis aus langfristigen Verwaltungsverträgenwaren maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten. Für die kommendenzwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung desRatings.Hinsichtlich der strategischen Risiken sieht Euler Hermes RatingEinschränkungen der Diversifikation der Erlösquellen durch dieFokussierung der Gruppe auf institutionelle Investoren und das hoheGewicht von Immobilieninvestitionen. Marktrisiken bestehen nachEinschätzung von Euler Hermes Rating durch zyklische Einflüsse desZins- und Investitionsumfelds sowie den zunehmenden Wettbewerb umAnlageobjekte. Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur dasGeschäftsrisiko der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG als leicht erhöht bis moderat.Das Finanzrisiko stellt sich nach Meinung der Ratingagenturaufgrund der hohen und nachhaltigen Ertragskraft, der gutenKapitalstruktur sowie der angemessenen finanziellen Flexibilität alsmoderat bis gering dar. Verbesserungspotentiale bestehen nach Meinungder Analysten im operationellen Bereich hinsichtlich derunterjährigen Finanzkommunikation der Gruppe.Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanagermit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- undProvisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. DerSchwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigenRealkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den AssetklassenImmobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppewurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald beiMünchen.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 alsunabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und AllianzGruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittentenund Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit AssessmentInstitution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft. Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-640Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell