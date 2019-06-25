Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG weiterhin im Investment Grade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grammer":

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH hat in ihremaktuellen Ratingbericht ein Investment Grade Rating für die GrammerAG bestätigt. Jedoch wurde das Rating von BBB auf BBB- gesenkt.Ausschlaggebend hierfür sind das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveaudurch die Akquisition der Toledo Molding & Die. Inc. sowie generellsteigende marktseitige Herausforderungen im Automotive-Segment,welche aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating die Ertragskraftmittelfristig belasten können. Für die kommenden 12 Monate erwartetEuler Hermes Rating aufgrund des guten Auftragsbestandes eine stabileEntwicklung des Ratings.Das aktuelle Rating der Grammer AG reflektiert sowohl die solideFinanzierung als auch die daraus folgende gute finanzielleFlexibilität.Nach Auffassung der Ratingagentur hat der Grammer Konzern seineMarktposition, durch den Ausbau der weltweiten Entwicklungs- undProduktionskapazitäten sowie stärkere Diversifikation des Kunden- undAuftragsbestandes, in den vergangenen Jahren systematisch verbessertund teilweise Abhängigkeiten reduziert. Die Technologie- undQualitätsführerschaft in den Kernsegmenten mit Blick auf Trendthemenwie autonomes Fahren, Mobilitätskonzepte, Digitalisierung sowie diezunehmende Elektrifizierung von Fahrzeugen wird von Euler HermesRating als strategischer Vorteil angesehen.Euler Hermes Rating erwartet mittel- bis langfristig weltweitmoderate Wachstumspotenziale für Pkw und Nutzfahrzeuge. Dabeierwartet die Agentur, dass sich die Produktionszahlen durchzunehmende Sättigungstendenzen in den traditionellen Industrieländernrückläufig entwickeln und die Verschiebung der Produktion undAbsatzzahlen in den Schwellenländern, insbesondere Asien, weiterzunimmt. Durch die Diversifikation über verschiedene Produkte,Kunden und Regionen verbunden mit einem globalen Vertriebs- undProduktionsnetzwerk sollte der Grammer Konzern in den definiertenZielmärkten von den Wachstumsperspektiven profitieren können.Euler Hermes Rating sieht im Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme derToledo Molding & Die, Inc. perspektivisch eine weitere Verbesserungdes Diversifikationsprofils und des Marktzugangs in der NAFTA-Regionfür Grammer.Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko derGrammer AG unverändert als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko hat sichzuletzt durch das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau leicht erhöht,bewegt sich nach Meinung der Analysten aber insgesamt auf einemmoderaten Niveau, obgleich abgeschwächter Ertragskraft undRentabilität in 2018 durch WLTP-bedingte Umsatzrückgänge sowieÜbernahmeaufwendungen. Die Grammer AG verfügt aus Sicht von EulerHermes Rating zudem über gute Strukturen, Prozesse und Systeme zurHandhabung ihrer operationellen Risiken.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante RatingMethode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit AssessmentInstitute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell