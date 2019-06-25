Erweiterte Funktionen
Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG weiterhin im Investment Grade
25.06.19
Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH hat in ihrem
aktuellen Ratingbericht ein Investment Grade Rating für die Grammer
AG bestätigt. Jedoch wurde das Rating von BBB auf BBB- gesenkt.
Ausschlaggebend hierfür sind das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau
durch die Akquisition der Toledo Molding & Die. Inc. sowie generell
steigende marktseitige Herausforderungen im Automotive-Segment,
welche aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating die Ertragskraft
mittelfristig belasten können. Für die kommenden 12 Monate erwartet
Euler Hermes Rating aufgrund des guten Auftragsbestandes eine stabile
Entwicklung des Ratings.
Das aktuelle Rating der Grammer AG reflektiert sowohl die solide
Finanzierung als auch die daraus folgende gute finanzielle
Flexibilität.
Nach Auffassung der Ratingagentur hat der Grammer Konzern seine
Marktposition, durch den Ausbau der weltweiten Entwicklungs- und
Produktionskapazitäten sowie stärkere Diversifikation des Kunden- und
Auftragsbestandes, in den vergangenen Jahren systematisch verbessert
und teilweise Abhängigkeiten reduziert. Die Technologie- und
Qualitätsführerschaft in den Kernsegmenten mit Blick auf Trendthemen
wie autonomes Fahren, Mobilitätskonzepte, Digitalisierung sowie die
zunehmende Elektrifizierung von Fahrzeugen wird von Euler Hermes
Rating als strategischer Vorteil angesehen.
Euler Hermes Rating erwartet mittel- bis langfristig weltweit
moderate Wachstumspotenziale für Pkw und Nutzfahrzeuge. Dabei
erwartet die Agentur, dass sich die Produktionszahlen durch
zunehmende Sättigungstendenzen in den traditionellen Industrieländern
rückläufig entwickeln und die Verschiebung der Produktion und
Absatzzahlen in den Schwellenländern, insbesondere Asien, weiter
zunimmt. Durch die Diversifikation über verschiedene Produkte,
Kunden und Regionen verbunden mit einem globalen Vertriebs- und
Produktionsnetzwerk sollte der Grammer Konzern in den definierten
Zielmärkten von den Wachstumsperspektiven profitieren können.
Euler Hermes Rating sieht im Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme der
Toledo Molding & Die, Inc. perspektivisch eine weitere Verbesserung
des Diversifikationsprofils und des Marktzugangs in der NAFTA-Region
für Grammer.
Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko der
Grammer AG unverändert als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko hat sich
zuletzt durch das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau leicht erhöht,
bewegt sich nach Meinung der Analysten aber insgesamt auf einem
moderaten Niveau, obgleich abgeschwächter Ertragskraft und
Rentabilität in 2018 durch WLTP-bedingte Umsatzrückgänge sowie
Übernahmeaufwendungen. Die Grammer AG verfügt aus Sicht von Euler
Hermes Rating zudem über gute Strukturen, Prozesse und Systeme zur
Handhabung ihrer operationellen Risiken.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating
Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment
Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.
Pressekontakt:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
