Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der Elia System Operator S.A./N.V. mit A

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität undZukunftsfähigkeit der Elia System Operator S.A./N.V. mit A-. Die seit2015 bestehende Ratingnotation wird damit bestätigt. Für diekommenden zwölf Monate wird eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratingserwartet.Die Elia System Operator S.A. / N.V. verfügt nach Auffassung vonEuler Hermes Rating über ein geringes Geschäftsrisiko. Positivbewertet Euler Hermes Rating die regionalen Monopole in Belgien undDeutschland sowie die nationalen Netzinfrastruktur- undEnergieversorgungsaufträge über eigene Netze und Lizenzen. HoheInvestitionen in die Netzmodernisierung und -nachrüstung, dieNetzintegration erneuerbarer Energien und den Ausbau supranationalerTransittrassen in Nordwest- und Zentraleuropa werden nachhaltig dieNetzstabilität und -belastbarkeit erhöhen und drohende Blackoutsreduzieren. Regulatorische Netzentwicklungspläne und Anreizsystemesichern die Ausbauziele. Aus Sicht der Agentur besitzt Elia dasPotenzial neue digitale Dienstleistungen im Nachfrage-, Spitzenlast-und Netzwerkmanagement anzubieten. Risiken bestehen insbesonderedurch die zunehmende EU Liberalisierung infolge geänderterEnergiepolitik und regulatorischer Rahmenbedingungen, Prolongationder Konzession und Netzinstabilität.Das Finanzrisiko des Elia Konzerns schätzt Euler Hermes Rating alsmoderat ein. Vor dem Hintergrund sicherer Cashflows, derregulatorischen Kostendeckung sowie angemessener Eigenkapitalrenditenund ROCE beurteilt die Ratingagentur Ertragspotenzial undFinanzierungsstruktur als angemessen. Die Finanzierung hoherWachstumsinvestitionen und der in 2020-2022 potenziell fälligenRückkaufverpflichtung der durch die Solar Chest S.A. von Eliaerworbenen Grünstromzertifikate belasten in Zukunft zunehmend dasEntschuldungspotenzial. Der bevorzugte Zugang zu kommunalenAktionärsmitteln, der gute Kapitalmarktzugang, die hoheLiquiditätsreserve und freie Finanzierungslinien bieten nachEinschätzung von Euler Hermes Rating eine gute finanzielleFlexibilität. Die für die kommenden Geschäftsjahre geplantenGeschäftsentwicklungen und Investitionen hält die Agentur insgesamtfür realistisch.Die operationellen Risiken stehen nach Auffassung der Agentur imEinklang mit dem Anker-Rating. Positiv beurteilt Euler Hermes Ratingdie für Belgien und Deutschland hohe wirtschaftliche Bedeutung deshoheitlichen Versorgungsauftrages von Elia, den engenIntegrationsgrad und die hohe Bonität von Belgien und Deutschland,der belgischen Provinzen sowie Kommunen, sodass das Standalone Rating(BBB) um zwei Notches auf A- aufgewertet wird.Elia System Operator S.A./N.V. ist der Betreiber vonStromübertragungsnetzen (TSO) in Belgien und regional in Deutschland.Die Elia Gruppe erzielte in 2018 mit mehr als 2.400 MitarbeiternUmsatzerlöse von EUR 1,9 Mrd.Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit AssessmentInstitute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie weitere Informationenzu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter www.eulerhermes-rating.com.© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. EHRG assumes no liabilityof any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any ratingin any jurisdiction whatsoever.Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-640Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell