Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der GEFA BANK mit A

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung der GEFA BANK mit A-. Die gute Marktposition und Risikotragfähigkeit der GEFA BANK sowie der positive Einfluss durch die Muttergesellschaft Société Générale S. A. sind nach Meinung der Analysten ausschlaggebend für die Einschätzung. Erhöhte Markt- und Kreditrisiken könnten nach Angaben der Ratingagentur zukünftig zu einer Abschwächung des Ratings führen.Das Geschäftsrisiko der GEFA BANK bewertet Euler Hermes Rating als moderat bis leicht erhöht. Zu den maßgebenden Risikotreibern gehören aus Sicht der Ratingagentur die erhöhte Konjunktursensivität, hohe Wettbewerbsintensität, strukturelle Veränderungen des Marktumfeldes sowie ein hoher Anteil von Nutzfahrzeugfinanzierungen am Kreditportfolio. Das Finanzrisiko der GEFA BANK bewerten die Analysten aufgrund der guten Kapitalstruktur, Risikotragfähigkeit und finanziellen Flexibilität als moderat. Aufgrund rezessiver Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Pandemie auf die Investitionstätigkeit in den Zielmarktsegmenten sowie zunehmender Kreditrisiken könnte sich das Rating aus Sicht der Analysten zukünftig abschwächen.Die GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal gehört zu den führenden Anbietern von Absatz- und Objektfinanzierungen in Deutschland. Die GEFA BANK GmbH erwirtschaftete im Geschäftsjahr 2019 mit 620 Mitarbeitern und einer Bilanzsumme in Höhe von EUR 6,7 Mrd. Bruttoerträge von EUR 510,6 Mio. GEFA ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der französischen Großbank Société Générale S. A.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/g efa-gesellschaft-fuer-absatzfinanzierung-mbh/ sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der Allianz SE. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG publications.Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any prohibitions that may be in place. Pressekontakt:Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.comStadthausbrücke 520355 HamburgTel.: 040 60 77 81 200Fax: 040 60 77 81 249 http://www.eulerhermes-rating.comWeiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/56312/4659897OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbHOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell