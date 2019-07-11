Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hermes":
Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A
11.07.19 10:21
news aktuell
Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der EOS
Holding GmbH weiterhin mit A. Das seit 2005 bestehende Rating wurde
somit erneut bestätigt.
Das Geschäftsrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating
als moderat. Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der
EOS Holding GmbH sind nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige
Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der
Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die führende Marktposition
in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen west- und
osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der
Ratingagentur aus der anhaltend hohen Wettbewerbsintensität, der
hohen Ergebnisabhängigkeit vom Forderungskauf sowie dem zunehmenden
Anteil der Investitionen in immobilienbesicherte Forderungen und
Immobilien.
Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewerten die Analysten aufgrund
des über Jahre erzielten hohen Ertragsniveaus sowie der sehr guten
Eigenkapitalausstattung und Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering. Euler
Hermes Rating geht davon aus, dass sich die Finanzkennzahlen auch im
laufenden Jahr auf einem insgesamt sehr guten Niveau bewegen werden.
Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur daher eine
stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.
Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für
Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des
Konzerns umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie
den Ankauf und die Verwertung notleidender Forderungen.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating
Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.
Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des
Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,
der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein
Unternehmen der Allianz SE.
© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CUR-RENT OR HISTORICAL
FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS
NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES
OR ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURI-TY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM
OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S
PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information con-tained herein is provided "AS IS"
without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so
that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of
sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable
including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.
However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance
independently verify or validate information received in the rating
process or in preparing the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contin-gency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Holding GmbH weiterhin mit A. Das seit 2005 bestehende Rating wurde
somit erneut bestätigt.
Das Geschäftsrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating
als moderat. Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der
EOS Holding GmbH sind nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige
Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der
Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die führende Marktposition
in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen west- und
osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der
Ratingagentur aus der anhaltend hohen Wettbewerbsintensität, der
hohen Ergebnisabhängigkeit vom Forderungskauf sowie dem zunehmenden
Anteil der Investitionen in immobilienbesicherte Forderungen und
Immobilien.
Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewerten die Analysten aufgrund
des über Jahre erzielten hohen Ertragsniveaus sowie der sehr guten
Eigenkapitalausstattung und Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering. Euler
Hermes Rating geht davon aus, dass sich die Finanzkennzahlen auch im
laufenden Jahr auf einem insgesamt sehr guten Niveau bewegen werden.
Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur daher eine
stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.
Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für
Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des
Konzerns umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie
den Ankauf und die Verwertung notleidender Forderungen.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating
Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.
Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des
Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,
der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein
Unternehmen der Allianz SE.
© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CUR-RENT OR HISTORICAL
FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS
NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES
OR ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURI-TY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM
OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S
PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information con-tained herein is provided "AS IS"
without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so
that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of
sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable
including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.
However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance
independently verify or validate information received in the rating
process or in preparing the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and
its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity
for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or
damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised
in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or
(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial
instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned
by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any
direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or
entity, on the part of, or any contin-gency within or beyond the
control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,
agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in
connection with the information contained herein or the use of or
inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply
to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability
cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com
Friedensallee 254
22763 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 8834-640
Fax: 040 8834-6413
www.eulerhermes-rating.com
Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Finanztrends Video zu Hermes
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|642,20 €
|642,60 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,06%
|11.07./13:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000052292
|886670
|646,80 €
|465,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|641,60 €
|0,00%
|09:39
|Hamburg
|642,80 €
|+0,72%
|08:00
|Berlin
|642,60 €
|+0,44%
|13:25
|Düsseldorf
|642,00 €
|+0,16%
|13:15
|München
|642,80 €
|-0,03%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|642,20 €
|-0,06%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|641,60 €
|-0,22%
|10:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|718,90 $
|-1,02%
|10.07.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Hermes KZ 200,00 EUR
|07.11.18
|Auswärts dank Rückkauf bei k.
|04.06.14