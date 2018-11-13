Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann Industries Rating mit BB

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hermes":

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bestätigt das Ratingder Hörmann Industries GmbH mit BB. Hohe Zyklik in Verbindung mitKundenabhängigkeiten sowie eine gute Kapitalstruktur und finanzielleFlexibilität waren u. a. maßgebend für die Einschätzung derAnalysten. Innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentureine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.Das Geschäftsrisiko der Hörmann Industries GmbH schätzen dieAnalysten unverändert als erhöht ein. Hierfür sprechen nach Meinungvon Euler Hermes Rating im Geschäftsfeld Automotive die hohe Zyklikder Nutzfahrzeugproduktion, die regionale Fokussierung auf deneuropäischen Markt sowie die Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Kunden imLkw- und Landmaschinenbereich. Vor diesem Hintergrund bewertet dieAgentur die strategischen Zielsetzungen und Maßnahmen zumschrittweisen Ausbau alternativer Geschäftsfelder und zur verstärktenDiversifizierung der Kundenstruktur als folgerichtig. AktuelleMaßnahmen hierzu umfassen aus Sicht der Analysten die vollständigeÜbernahme des Werkes in Gustavsburg, durch die sich dieVoraussetzungen für die Diversifizierung des Kundenportfolios imZuliefergeschäft verbessern, sowie den Ausbau der GeschäftsbereicheEngineering und Services.Das Finanzrisiko bewertet Euler Hermes Rating weiterhin alsmoderat. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 und 1. Halbjahr 2018 nahmen dieUmsatzerlöse vor allem aufgrund der positiven Geschäftsentwicklung imSegment Automotive zu. Aus Sicht der Analysten stellt sich dieErtragskraft der Hörmann Industries GmbH als schwach befriedigenddar. Aus Sicht der Ratingagentur bestehen gute Voraussetzungen dafür,dass der Ertragsanteil der Segmente Engineering, Communication undServices zukünftig weiter erhöht werden kann. Kapitalstruktur undfinanzielle Flexibilität bewertet die Agentur insgesamt als gut. DieHörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft einesTeilkonzerns der Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG die operativenTochterunternehmen in den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Engineering,Communication und Services. Umsatzstärkster Bereich ist das SegmentAutomotive, das die Fertigung von metallischen Komponenten, Modulenund Systemen für Nutzfahrzeuge umfasst. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017erwirtschaftete die Hörmann Industries GmbH mit durchschnittlich2.825 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 521,9 Mio.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 alsunabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und AllianzGruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittentenund Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-640Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell