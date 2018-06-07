Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt BBB Rating der Grammer AG

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grammer":

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonitätund Zukunftsfähigkeit der Grammer AG mit BBB. Für die kommenden zwölfMonate erwartet die Ratingagentur eine stabile Entwicklung desRatings.Ausschlaggebend für das Rating sind aus Sicht der Agentur diestarke Marktposition der Grammer AG im Segment Commercial Vehiclessowie die stetige Verbesserung der Marktposition im SegmentAutomotive. Positiv sieht Euler Hermes Rating in diesem Zusammenhangdie gute Präsenz durch Entwicklungs- und Produktionskapazitäten inden für die Automobilproduktion wichtigsten weltweiten Regionen an.Hinsichtlich der Absatzmärkte sehen die Analysten einerseits dieZyklik und Wettbewerbsintensität sowie andererseits das erwartetemittel- bis langfristige Wachstum als maßgeblich für das Rating an.Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko derGrammer AG als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko stellt sich nachMeinung der Analysten aufgrund der befriedigenden Ertragskraft, derstark befriedigenden bis guten Kapitalstruktur- undVerschuldungskennzahlen sowie der guten finanzielle Flexibilität alsmoderat bis gering dar.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH sieht im Zusammenhang mit derAnkündigung des Übernahmeangebots durch die Jiye Auto Parts GmbH, einverbundenes Unternehmen des strategischen Partners Ningbo Jifeng ausChina, derzeit keine Veranlassung für eine geänderteRisikoeinschätzung.Die Grammer AG ist auf die Entwicklung, Herstellung und denVertrieb von Fahrer- und Passagiersitzen für Offroad-Fahrzeuge, Lkwund Busse sowie von Komponenten und Systemen für diePkw-Innenausstattung spezialisiert. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017erwirtschaftete Grammer mit im Jahresdurchschnitt 12.483 Mitarbeiterneinen Konzernumsatz von EUR 1,8 Mrd.Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit AssessmentInstitute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unterwww.eulerhermes-rating.com. Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-6433Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell