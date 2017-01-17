Erweiterte Funktionen


Eugene Cernan, Last Man To Walk On The Moon, Is Dead




17.01.17 16:15
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Astronaut Eugene Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 and the last man to walk on the moon, died on Monday.


Cernan, a Captain in the U.S. Navy, left his mark on the history of exploration by flying three times in space, twice to the moon. He also holds the distinction of being the second American to walk in space and the last human to leave his footprints on the lunar surface.


NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said in a statement that "America has lost a patriot and pioneer who helped shape our country's bold ambitions to do things that humankind had never before achieved."


A statement from Cernan's family said in part, "Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged ournation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the Moon."


Cernan is survived by his wife, Jan Nanna Cernan, and his daughter Tracy Cernan Woolie.


