Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UDR":
Ethereum: still bullish
11.11.21 19:50
Finanztrends
Ethereum: still bullish
Ethereum / U.S. dollar BITSTAMP:ETHUSD
Global-Investa
Technical analysis Ethereum
Ethereum ( ETHUSD ) was able to continue its rally from the central support zone at USD 1,700 / 1,730 and work off and overcome the target zone we were targeting USD 2,847-3,000. Most recently, a sideways consolidation between ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen! zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,87 $
|55,45 $
|0,42 $
|+0,76%
|11.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9026531049
|A0MM15
|56,41 $
|36,15 $
Werte im Artikel
55,87
+0,76%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,80 €
|-4,49%
|08.11.21
|München
|47,40 €
|+1,72%
|08:00
|NYSE
|55,87 $
|+0,76%
|22:10
|AMEX
|55,815 $
|+0,73%
|21:59
|Nasdaq
|55,87 $
|+0,70%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|48,40 €
|0,00%
|19:55
|Düsseldorf
|48,00 €
|-0,41%
|19:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.