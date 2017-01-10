Erweiterte Funktionen


Estonia's Export Growth Accelerates In November




10.01.17 07:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's exports and imports grew at faster pace in November from prior year, Statistics Estonia reported Tuesday.


Exports increased 6 percent on a yearly basis in November, following October's 2 percent rise. Likewise, growth in imports accelerated to 7 percent from 3 percent.


As imports grew more than exports, the trade deficit widened to EUR 112.6 million from EUR 93.8 million in the prior year. Nonetheless, the shortfall narrowed from EUR 144.5 million in October.


On a monthly basis, exports gained 3 percent and imports stayed at the same level in November.


