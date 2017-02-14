Erweiterte Funktionen


Estonia Q4 Jobless Rate Declines




14.02.17 08:01
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended December, after rising in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.


The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.5 percent in the third quarter. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.4 percent.


The number of unemployed people decreased to 45,100 in the December quarter from 52,900 in the September quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 43,900.


The employment rate came in at 65.0 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 66.5 percent in the preceding quarter.


The unemployment rate for the whole year 2016 was 6.8 percent versus 6.2 percent in 2015.


