Erweiterte Funktionen


Estonia Q4 Economic Growth Improves




28.02.17 08:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economic growth improved further in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product advanced 2.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.3 percent gain in the third quarter.


The seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP advanced by 2.8 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.


In the fourth quarter, GDP growth mainly driven by a rise of value added in the information and communication activity due to an increase in software development services, the agency said.


Real gross capital formation fell 5.5 percent, while gross fixed capital formation grew compared to the previous year.


On quarterly basis, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP rose 1.9 percent in three-month period to December.


During the whole year 2016, the Estonian economy expanded 1.6 percent as compared to 2015.


In an another report, the statistical office announced that producer prices climbed at a slower pace of 1.5 percent annually in January, following a 2.5 percent rise in December. Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.0 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:27 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group Plc
10:25 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - E2V Technologies (Grp [...]
10:22 , dpa-AFX
Swiss KOF Indicator Climbs Strongly To Highe [...]
10:18 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
10:12 , dpa-AFX
France's Q4 GDP Growth Doubles As Estimat [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...