Estonia Producer Prices Rise For Third Month




20.01.17 07:33
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the third successive month in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.


The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.


The annual growth in December was largely caused by a 6.8 increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Prices in the manufacturing grew 2.7 percent, while mining and quarrying prices plunged by 11.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in December after a 0.6 percent increase in November.


Data also showed that import prices rose 3.0 percent yearly and by 1.3 percent monthly in December. The export price index climbed 5.6 percent in December from a year ago and went up 0.4 percent from November.


