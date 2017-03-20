Estonia PPI Climbs At Faster Rate In February

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a faster pace in February, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.





The producer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month. It was the fifth month of increase in a row.

The annual growth in February was largely caused by a 10.0 percent surge in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Prices in the manufacturing sector grew 3.8 percent, while mining and quarrying prices dropped by 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no variations in February.

Data also showed that import prices grew 7.9 percent yearly and by 0.9 percent monthly in February. The export price index climbed 8.1 percent in February from a year ago and went up 0.6 percent from January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

