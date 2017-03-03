Erweiterte Funktionen


Estonia Jan Industrial Production Growth Eases




03.03.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased at the start of the year, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.


Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 9.5 percent surge in December. The measure has been rising since July 2016.


Mining output alone jumped 36.1 percent annually in January and manufacturing production grew by 7.3 percent. Meanwhile, energy production registered a decline of 1.8 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.6 percent from December, when it fell by 10.9 percent.


In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth held steady at 2.0 percent in January. Sales have been rising since July 2013.


Month-on-month, retail sales plunged 18.0 percent in January, reversing a 15.0 percent jump in the preceding month.


