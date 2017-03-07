Estonia Inflation Accelerates Further In February

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fourth successive month in February, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.





The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.7 percent climb in January. The measure has been rising since August 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.1 percent annually in February and those of clothing and footwear went up by 1.8 percent.

Transport costs alone surged 8.9 percent in February from a year ago, driven by higher motor fuel prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent from January, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

