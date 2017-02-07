Erweiterte Funktionen

Estonia Inflation Accelerates For Third Month




07.02.17 07:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third successive month in January, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.2 percent climb in the previous month. The measure has been rising since August 2016.


Compared to last year, goods were 3.3 percent and services 1.7 percent more expensive in January.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent annually in January and transport costs surged by 7.4 percent on higher motor fuel prices.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.4 percent at the start of the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
