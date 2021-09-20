Erweiterte Funktionen
Esker - Returning to pre-COVID-19 growth path
20.09.21 11:28
Edison Investment Research
Esker’s H121 results confirm growth has accelerated after a period of COVID-19-induced weaker demand in FY20. Revenue growth of 19% y-o-y compares to 8% growth in H120 and FY20. Despite increasing headcount by 12% y-o-y, Esker reported operating profit growth of 47% and an operating margin at the higher end of the company’s 13–15% target range. While FY21 guidance is unchanged, our earnings forecasts for FY21/22 have been revised to reflect the pace of cost increases and wage inflation.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|285,00 €
|304,00 €
|-19,00 €
|-6,25%
|20.09./14:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000035818
|907928
|304,00 €
|134,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|339,0878 $
|+13,95%
|30.08.21
|München
|298,50 €
|+1,88%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|285,00 €
|-6,25%
|13:37
|Stuttgart
|278,50 €
|-7,63%
|14:47
= Realtime
