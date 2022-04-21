Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker - Q1 revenue in line, outlook maintained




21.04.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Esker reported 18% y-o-y revenue growth for Q122 and continues to expect organic growth of 15–16% for the full year with operating margins in its target range of 12–15%. This is in line with our forecasts, which are unchanged. The lifetime value of new contracts signed in Q122 increased by 23% y-o-y to €13.3m, underpinning our growth expectations.

