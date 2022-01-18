Esker - Positive outlook

Esker reported a strong close to the year, with Q421 revenue up 16% y-o-y despite a resurgence of the pandemic in December and FY21 revenue ahead of our estimate. Growth in both the annual recurring value and average length of contracts signed in FY21 provides support for management’s expectations of 16% revenue growth in FY22. Esker also recently agreed to acquire Market Dojo, an e-procurement software provider, to enhance its Procure-to-Pay offering. We have revised our forecasts to reflect better FY21 revenues, currency and the acquisition. Our normalised diluted EPS forecast increases by 3.2% in FY21 and reflecting investment in Market Dojo, reduces by 3.2% in FY22.