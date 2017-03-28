Escalator Malfunction Injures 18

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.03.17 17:04
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At least 18 people were injured at a Hong Kong mall after a four-storey escalator malfunctioned.


The escalator at the Langham Place shopping center suddenly stopped and reversed at high speed, sending passengers hurtling down. However, the reason behind the malfunction is still unknown.


According to reports, the escalator traveled at two or three times its normal speed after it reversed.


According to South China Morning Post, two workers were arrested due to possible hampering efforts to determine the cause of accident. The report says that an auxiliary braking system designed to shut down the escalator in the event of failure might not have been turned on.


Police officials have arrested two technicians, who worked for Otis Elevator Company. According to the officials, the escalator had been shut down and all personnel involved in the investigation were ordered not to touch it. However, on Sunday night however, officials discovered that the escalator's auxiliary braking system had been reactivated, which could affected the escalator's computer data records.


