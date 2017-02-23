Erie Indemnity Co Earnings Climb 52% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $45.79 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $30.13 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $379.61 million. This was up from $356.38 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $45.79 Mln. vs. $30.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $379.61 Mln vs. $356.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM