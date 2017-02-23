Erweiterte Funktionen



Erie Indemnity Co Earnings Climb 52% In Q4




23.02.17 22:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $45.79 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $30.13 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $379.61 million. This was up from $356.38 million last year.


Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $45.79 Mln. vs. $30.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $379.61 Mln vs. $356.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
117,97 $ 117,23 $ 0,74 $ +0,63% 23.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29530P1021 919562 118,90 $ 88,69 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 117,97 $ +0,63%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...