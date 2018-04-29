Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
Ericsson stock: Saving time
29.04.18 20:47
Finanztrends
The Swedish network supplier Ericsson was finally able to surprise with positivve news. At the beginning of the year the company’s sales decline has decreased. Apparently, the strict auserity measures seem to pay off.
During the first quarter of the year, the company had to endure a sales minus of 9 percent, but the losses were reduced to 700 Milion Swedish ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,56 €
|24,20 €
|0,36 €
|+1,49%
|27.04./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|31,26 €
|15,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,61 €
|+1,28%
|27.04.18
|Xetra
|24,56 €
|+1,49%
|27.04.18
|München
|24,54 €
|+1,40%
|27.04.18
|Stuttgart
|24,50 €
|+0,91%
|27.04.18
|Frankfurt
|24,54 €
|+0,86%
|27.04.18
|Hamburg
|24,48 €
|+0,78%
|27.04.18
|Berlin
|24,35 €
|+0,29%
|27.04.18
|Hannover
|24,27 €
|-0,04%
|27.04.18
|Düsseldorf
|24,18 €
|-0,53%
|27.04.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,82 $
|-4,64%
|27.04.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|34032
|Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge.
|28.04.18
|3
|Warum ist Lufthansa-KGV so .
|29.01.18
|50
|Achtung Lufthansa setzt zum .
|11.07.17
|14
|Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014
|05.05.17
|Löschung
|28.04.17