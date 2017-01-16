Ericsson Says Börje Ekholm Assumes Position As President And CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ericsson B":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said Monday that Börje Ekholm assumes today the position as President and CEO of the company.





The company noted that Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as President and CEO, remains a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is appointed Executive Vice President and Advisor to the CEO. Jan Frykhammar will support Börje Ekholm during a transition period and will focus on corporate governance and efficiency.

Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Mandersson also remains Chairperson of four out of Ericsson's ten regions.

Carl Mellander remains acting Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

