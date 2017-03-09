Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ericsson B":
Ericsson Rebounding Following Upgrade By Goldman Sachs
09.03.17 19:44
dpa-AFX
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - After moving lower over the three previous sessions, shares of Ericsson (ERIC) are regaining some ground during trading on Thursday.
Ericsson is currently up by 2.8 percent.
The rebound by Ericsson comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the mobile equipment company's stock to Buy from Sell.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,234 €
|6,074 €
|0,16 €
|+2,63%
|09.03./20:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000108656
|850001
|9,09 €
|4,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,234 €
|+2,63%
|17:15
|Frankfurt
|6,236 €
|+2,36%
|17:16
|Xetra
|6,217 €
|+2,29%
|17:26
|Hamburg
|6,198 €
|+1,79%
|08:18
|Hannover
|6,198 €
|+1,71%
|08:17
|Düsseldorf
|6,19 €
|+1,51%
|08:49
|München
|6,174 €
|+1,36%
|08:07
|Berlin
|6,15 €
|+0,54%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,45 $
|+0,23%
|08.03.17
|Stuttgart
|6,122 €
|+0,20%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|623
|Nokia ist eine Überlebenskünstle.
|27.02.17
|24
|Inside: Ericsson
|04.10.16
|1
|Ericsson holt Kostensenker an .
|26.10.11
|7
|Deadlines Kaufsignal
|20.04.11
|2
|Doppeltes Kaufsgnal bei Ericsso.
|09.02.09