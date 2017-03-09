Erweiterte Funktionen

Ericsson Rebounding Following Upgrade By Goldman Sachs




09.03.17 19:44
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - After moving lower over the three previous sessions, shares of Ericsson (ERIC) are regaining some ground during trading on Thursday.

Ericsson is currently up by 2.8 percent.


The rebound by Ericsson comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the mobile equipment company's stock to Buy from Sell.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,234 € 6,074 € 0,16 € +2,63% 09.03./20:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000108656 850001 9,09 € 4,35 €
Tradegate (RT) 		6,234 € +2,63%  17:15
Frankfurt 6,236 € +2,36%  17:16
Xetra 6,217 € +2,29%  17:26
Hamburg 6,198 € +1,79%  08:18
Hannover 6,198 € +1,71%  08:17
Düsseldorf 6,19 € +1,51%  08:49
München 6,174 € +1,36%  08:07
Berlin 6,15 € +0,54%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,45 $ +0,23%  08.03.17
Stuttgart 6,122 € +0,20%  08:01
