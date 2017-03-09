Ericsson Rebounding Following Upgrade By Goldman Sachs

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ericsson B":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - After moving lower over the three previous sessions, shares of Ericsson (ERIC) are regaining some ground during trading on Thursday.



Ericsson is currently up by 2.8 percent.

The rebound by Ericsson comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the mobile equipment company's stock to Buy from Sell.

