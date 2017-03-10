Erweiterte Funktionen

Ericsson Discloses Restated Financial Reports For New Three Segments




10.03.17 08:58
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) disclosed the restated financials for 2016 and 2015. As announced in April 2016, Ericsson is changing its reporting structure from the the first-quarter 2017 earnings report with three segments reported: Networks, IT & Cloud, and Media.


The earnings report for the first quarter will be published April 25, 2017.


Net Sales of Networks segments for the fiscal year 2016 were 165 billion Swedish kronor, compared to 184.8 billion kronor last year.


Net Sales of IT & Cloud segments for the fiscal year 2016 were 47.9 billion kronor, compared to 51.8 billion kronor last year.


Media segments' net sales were 9.7 billion kronor, compared to 10.4 billion kronor in the prior year.


Total net sales for fiscal year 2016 222.6 billion kronor down from 246.9 billion kronor in the previous year.


Operating income of Networks 15.8 billion kronor, compared to 26.8 billion kronor in the prior year.


IT & Cloud 's Operating loss was 7.1 billion kronor compared to Operating loss 3.9 billion kronor last year.


Media segments' Operating loss was 2.4 billion kronor compared to Operating loss 1.2 billion kronor in the previous year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,244 € 6,217 € 0,027 € +0,43% 10.03./09:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000108656 850001 9,10 € 4,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,22 € -0,22%  09:36
Stuttgart 6,291 € +2,76%  08:01
Berlin 6,252 € +1,66%  08:08
Düsseldorf 6,252 € +1,00%  08:11
München 6,226 € +0,84%  08:00
Hamburg 6,226 € +0,45%  08:04
Hannover 6,226 € +0,45%  08:04
Xetra 6,244 € +0,43%  09:44
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,45 $ +0,23%  08.03.17
Frankfurt 6,232 € -0,06%  09:42
  = Realtime
