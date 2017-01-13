Erweiterte Funktionen

Ericsson, China Mobile Sign Agreement To Cooperate On Internet Of Things




13.01.17 02:59
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) and China Mobile Communication Co.

, Ltd. signed a strategic agreement to cooperate on the Internet of Things at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China, on December 20, 2016.


China Mobile will use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalize on new business opportunities. With the Ericsson platform, China Mobile will be able to integrate resources of roaming partners and offer global enterprise customers reliable connectivity based on service level agreements. Other benefits include a common and unified approach to customer portals and selection of access network.


China Mobile expects to have 200 million IoT connections by 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



