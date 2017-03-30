Ericsson AGM Adopts Profit And Loss Statements And Balance Sheets

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ericsson B":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that the Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the Profit and Loss Statement and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for 2016. The members of the Board of Directors and the Presidents were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2016.

The proposed dividend of SEK 1 per share was approved by the AGM.



The record day for dividend was set to Friday, March 31, 2017. Payment from Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to take place on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

The AGM elected Board members in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee. Leif Johansson was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. Nora Denzel, B?rje Ekholm, Kristin Skogen Lund, Kristin S. Rinne, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Helena Stjernholm and Jacob Wallenberg were re-elected to the Board. Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Jan Carlson and Eric A. Elzvik were elected new Board members. Ulf J. Johansson left the Board in connection with the AGM. It was also noted that the unions have appointed Kjell-?ke Soting, Roger Svensson and Karin ?berg employee representatives in the Board with Torbj?rn Nyman, Anders Ripa and Loredana Roslund as deputies. The employee representatives Pehr Claesson, Mikael L?nnqvist and Zlatko Hadzic (deputy) left the Board in connection with the AGM.

The AGM resolved on fees to the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Unchanged yearly fee to the Chairman of the Board of SEK 4.075 million, and unchanged fees to other non-employee members of the Board, elected by the AGM, of SEK 990,000 each. Fees for Committee work to non- employee members of the Committees, elected by the AGM, were approved as follows (unchanged): SEK 350,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 250,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 200,000 to each of the Chairmen of the Finance and Remuneration Committee and SEK 175,000 to each of the other members of the Finance and Remuneration Committee.

Further, it was resolved that fees shall be paid for Committee work to non-employee members of the new established Technology and Science Committee as follows: SEK 200,000 to the Chairman and SEK 175,000 each to the other Committee members.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to enable payment of part of the fees to the members of the Board for the Board assignment, in the form of synthetic shares.

The AGM re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AB auditor for the period up until the end of the AGM 2018.

the AGM resolved to approve the guidelines for remuneration to Group Management.

The AGM resolved Implementation of LTV 2017 for the executive team, comprising a maximum of 3 million B shares in Ericsson. Awards of "Performance Share Awards" will be granted free of charge entitling the participant to receive a number of shares, free of charge, following the expiration of a three-year period, provided that certain performance conditions are met and that the participant retains his or her employment. The performance conditions are based on TSR or total shareholder return development during a three-year period; absolute TSR-development and relative TSR-development.

