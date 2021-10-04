Ergomed - US is now the biggest market in the mix

Ergomed has released its full H121 results. H121 revenue numbers were included in the trading update in July 2021, while the full accounts released last week provided details on profits. In the trading update, management also guided that FY21 adjusted EBITDA would be materially ahead of market expectations, which has since been discounted in the share price, hence last week’s announcement delivered no surprises. However, the key takeaway for us was that overall operational momentum continues to be strong, including the first three months of H221 (following the already stellar performance in FY20). In H121, Ergomed has also launched its expansion into the Japanese market. We have slightly increased our valuation to £751m or 1,536p/share (from 1,445p/share).