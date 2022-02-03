Ergomed - Healthy CRO segment rebound confirmed

Ergomed released its 2021 trading update. Total 2021 revenues are expected to be approximately £118.6m, up 37.3% y-o-y (our and the consensus estimate was £119.6m), despite continuing FX headwinds (at constant exchange rates, CER, the growth is expected to be 44.3%). Revenues in the CRO segment increased to £58.1m, up 85.6% (97.4% CER; our estimate was £56.0m) indicating a good rebound in the CRO services industry after it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Revenues in the PrimeVigilance segment increased to £60.5m, up 9.8% (14.2% CER; our estimate was £63.6m). Ergomed expects adjusted EBITDA to be ‘ahead of current market expectations’. Our 2021 adjusted EBITDA stands at £24.0m, marginally above the consensus £23.4m. We therefore keep our estimates and valuation of £751m (1,536p/share) unchanged ahead of the full results.