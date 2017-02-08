Erweiterte Funktionen

Equifax Issues 2017 Outlook; Approves 18% Increase In Dividend




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) announced, for the full year 2017, the company anticipates revenue between $3.375 billion and $3.425 billion, and adjusted EPS between $5.96 and $6.10. On a constant currency basis, revenue is expected to grow 8 percent to 9 percent in 2017 and adjusted EPS is expected to grow 9 percent to 11 percent.


Richard Smith, Equifax's CEO, said: "This compares favorably to the outlook we discussed when we released our third quarter earnings in October. At that time, our expectation was to deliver revenue growth in 2017 at the high end of our total growth model of 7 percent to 10 percent assuming a flat mortgage origination market. Since that time, our mortgage origination outlook has changed to down 15 percent. This creates a 3 percent headwind to our growth rate in 2017 which we have offset with New Product Innovation and Enterprise Growth Initiatives."


The Equifax Board has approved an 18 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, increasing it to $0.39 per share from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2017.


