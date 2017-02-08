Equifax Inc Reveals 25% Increase In Q4 Earnings
08.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $172.4 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $137.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $801.1 million. This was up from $666.3 million last year.
Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $172.4 Mln. vs. $137.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $801.1 Mln vs. $666.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.39 - $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $822 - $826 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,99 $
|121,14 $
|0,85 $
|+0,70%
|08.02./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2944291051
|854618
|136,97 $
|91,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,17 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|München
|113,54 €
|+0,87%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|113,517 €
|+0,85%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|113,54 €
|+0,85%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|113,72 €
|+0,74%
|08.02.17
|NYSE
|121,99 $
|+0,70%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|113,76 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17