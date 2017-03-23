Erweiterte Funktionen


Epiris: Electra Private Equity Sells Remaining Stake In Allflex For GBP 70.3 Mln




23.03.17
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Epiris Managers LLP, acting on behalf of its client Electra Private Equity PLC.

(ELTA.L), announced Thursday that it has sold Electra's remaining stake in Allflex Corp. to an existing shareholder.


Electra has received proceeds of 70.3 million pounds from the sale, an uplift of 1.5 million pounds or 2% on the valuation of its investment in Allflex at September 30, 2016, equivalent to an increase in NAV per share of 3 pence.


Allflex is a provider of animal intelligence and monitoring technologies for livestock, pets, fish and other species. It produces a variety of products such as radio-frequency identification or RFID and visual ear tags, tissue sampling devices, RFID implants, monitoring devices, milk meters, and other farm management equipment. Allflex operates in 80 countries and employs over 1,800 people worldwide.


David Symondson, Chris Hanna and Nicola Gray are responsible for the investment in Allflex.


