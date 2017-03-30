Epiris Announces Sale Of Treetops Nurseries

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Epiris, which refers to Epiris Managers LLP acting on behalf of its client Electra Private Equity plc (ELTA.



L), announced it has agreed the sale of Treetops Nurseries, the UK's fourth largest nursery education operator, to Busy Bees. Electra Private Equity PLC is expected to receive proceeds from the sale of 93 million pounds, which equates to a return of 6.5x cost.

Headquartered in Derby, Treetops provides childcare to in excess of 6,000 children and employs more than 1,300 people. The company operates 61 schools, predominantly in the North of England, the Midlands and the South East.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM