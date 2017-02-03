Erweiterte Funktionen



Epiris Announces Sale Of Audiotonix To Astorg




03.02.17 08:32
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Epiris announced it has agreed the sale of Audiotonix, a manufacturer of audio mixing consoles, to Astorg, a European private equity firm.

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) is expected to receive proceeds from the sale of 203 million pounds.


Audiotonix specializes in the design and manufacture of audio mixing consoles for live events and broadcast sound. Its three premium brands (Allen & Heath, Calrec and DiGiCo) support live sound for a variety of purposes such as concerts, TV broadcasting, theatre shows and major international live events.


